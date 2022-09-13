Nirmal Ujjwal Co-op Soceity: Pramod Manmode denied of anticipatory bail in 2.80 crore fraud case

Advertisement

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena leader and Director of Nirmal Ujjwal Co-operative Society, Pramod Manmode in the Rs 2.80 crore fraud case. A single bench of Justice G P Deshmukh announced the judgement.

Kunal Nandakishor Yelne had filed a complaint with Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Crime Branch against Manmode and Sachin Bomble, manager of Nirmal Ujjwal Bank in Kamptee. Yelne had alleged that the accused duo had defrauded him to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore.

Adv Advait Manohar represented accused Manmode while Adv Abhay Jichkar and Adv Chinmay Dharmadhikari looked after government’s proceedings. After hearing both the sides, Justice Deshmukh find direct role of Manmode in the fraud and denined him pre-arrest bail.

