Flooding Of Kanhan River Affects Water Supply In Asi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Lakadganj & Satranjipura Zone

Only 60 % Pumping from Kanhan Water Treatment Plant to North & East Nagpur

NAGPUR: The incessant rain due to withdrawal of South west Monsoon has resulted in opening of all the gates of Navegaon-Khairi Dam by 1.5m which is likely to remain open even on 14th Sept,2022.

The additional water released has again caused heavy flooding in the Kanhan river and submergence of the intake wells of Kanhan Water treatment Plant(WTP). The timely intervention by the NMC –OCW water works officials to ensure that the swimmers get trained as SCUBA divers is actually paying rich dividends as the strainers of the intake well on the left bank is continuously being cleaned and the lifting of the river water is done from Jackwell.

However, in the right bank Dry wells due to excessive river water current there has been total sand deposition around and in the intake well resulting in literally seizure of the pumping unit. It is expected that as the river water subsides by Wednesday evening , the resources will be deployed to clear the inaccessible Dry wells to resume the normal lifting of river water.

Meanwhile from Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) only partial pumping (60%) with three pumps (instead of normal five pumps) will be done to the city. The NMC-OCW team is on work to restore the normal situation as early as possible.

This will result in restricted,less or no water supply to the consumers residing in the areas fed from Kanhan feeder mains, particularly in the Ashi Nagar , Satranjipura , Lakadganj and Nehru Nagar Zone.of North and East Nagpur.

