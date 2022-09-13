Bhuru Babba attacks Aabu Khan in Nagpur Central Jail, victim refused to file complaint

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Nagpur Central Jail premises on Monday after Bhuru Babba, life imprisonment accused, attacked Aabu Khan, a MCOCA accused in Anda Cell. Despite receiving injuries on his face and back, Khan reportedly refused to file complaint against Bhuru, sources said.

According prion sources, Khan was spreading rumours about Bhuru in Anda Cell. Irked over which Bhuru reportedly picked up a scuffle with Khan, and injured him. Khan was subsequently rushed to Prison Hospital. When Jail officials asked Khan to file complaint, he reportedly refrained himself.

Following the fight, Khan, is being speculated to be transferred to Fasi Yard from Anda Cell.

