Published On : Wed, Oct 30th, 2019

Nirmal Nagari’s Pramod Manmode faces MahaRERA heat, flats to be sold to recover fine

Nagpur: In a stern warning to builders failing to register their projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act), 2016, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MRERA) has issued orders for attachment of unsold units of Nirmal Nagari Complex, located off Umred Road. More than 500 residential flats apart from commercial space, belonged to the society promoted by Pramod Manmode will be sold to recover a hefty fine of Rs 6 crore besides other penalties.

The orders came after Manmode and Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society Limited failed to register their huge township spread over 17.4 acre with MRERA besides paying Rs 6 crores .

Member BD Kapadnis of Mumbai-based MRERA sternly directed the society promoted by Pramod Manmode to register their Nirmal Nagari project at Mouza Harpur on Ring Road here within three weeks. However, since the builder failed to pay the fine, orders have been issued to the District Collector to attach the property. Though, the administrations tried to contact Manmode but in vain.

Besides Manmode, five other officials of the society are the responsible for this fraud. The defaulters will also have to disclose their property details and produce the property card.

The property to be attacked includes the units in Nirmal Nagari that have not been booked or mortagaged to any financial institution. If the properties from the projects fall short in recovering the fine amount, the personals assets of the defaulters too can be seized.

