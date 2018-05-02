Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma’s plea rejected

    A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment.

    Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana rejected the plea by Vinay Kumar Sharma.

    The plea had claimed that Sharma had sustained grievous head injury and fracture in his right arm, and was suffering from “insanity”, “mental illness” and “schizophrenia”.

    Tihar jail authorities had termed his claims as a “bundle of distorted fats” and told the court that CCTV footage established that the convict had inflicted “superficial” injuries on himself and was not suffering from any psychological disorder.

    The psychologist, who appeared on behalf of the jail, said medical checkups of all four convicts were done on a daily basis and they are all fine.

