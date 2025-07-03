Nine Nagpur players for international karate meet

Advertisement



Nagpur: As many as nine players from Karate-Do Association of Nagpur District, Mitsuya-Kai Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu KarateDo India and MOD — The Fight & Fitness Dojo, Dharampeth, have been selected for the 9th Cadet, Junior, Under-21 & Senior South Asia Karate Championship and 1st Under14 South Asia Karate Cup to be held from July 2-6 at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Arya Panpaliya Under-11 in kata, kumite 37kg; Trishna Kamble Under-11 in kumite 31kg, Aashvi Mohota Under-10 kata, kumite in 33kg; Raghav Sahil Bhangde Under-12 kata, Kumite in 25kg; Shivansh Shyamsundar Singh Under-10 kata, kumite in 29kg; Anannya Saurabh Jain Under-10 kata, kumite in 30kg; Saana Anupam Bhusari, Under10 kata, kumite in 25kg; Aadi Anupam Bhusari, Under-13 kata, kumite in 45kg and Darshee Jinay Khara Under-8 kata, kumite in 25kg will take part in the international event under coach Shihan Emmanuel Philip.

The championships is organised by South Asian Karate Federation (SAKF) and will be hosted by Sri Lanka Karate-do Federation (SLKF) under the Ministry of Sports in Sri Lanka, under the guidance of Karate India Organisation (KIO). About Indian 160 players and 70 official referees of the Karate India Organisation will be participating.

All the Nagpur players thanked Head of Mitsuya-kai Hayashi–ha Shito-ryu Karate-do India Hanshi Dr Zakir Khan and Philip. The players were accorded a warm send off. Khan, Philip, along with Shihan Sachin Lohakare, General Secretary, Karate-Do Association of Nagpur; members Shihan Kiran Yadav, Shihan Rahul Yadav, Shihan Akshay Pathrabe and Shihan Anwar Ali were also present on the occasion.