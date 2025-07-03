Nagpur fencers shine at State competition

Advertisement



Nagpur: Fencers from Nagpur excelled winning six bronze medals in the Maharashtra State Mini Fencing Competition that was organised in Aurangabad recently. By winning medals, five girls and a boy brought glory to Nagpur.

In the Under-10 age group, Vaidehi Bankar (foil) and Purva Dhote (foil) won a bronze each while in boys’ group, Ahant Gajghate (sabre) also earned a medal. In the Under-12 age group, three girls — Shreya Pusanake (individual epee), Divyanshi Dharpure (individual sabre) and Ananya Mane (individual sabre) were the medal winners.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Boys who could not finish on podium but got rankings as under: Rundrash Uke (9th) Aarav Shahu (10th), Advik Bansod (9th), Vedant Chauhan (11th), Shri Patel (11th), Aryaash Bhagat (8th) and Goral Kshirsagar (9th). All the individual medallists have been selected for the national championship which is going to be played in Nashik from July 5.

All the players gave credit of their success to their parents and coaches Rahul Mandavkar, Sagar Bhagat and Aavesh Somkunwar. Nagpur District Fencing Association President Ajay Sontakke, Secretary Mohd Shoeb and Treasurer Suresh Hazare congratulated all the players on their success.