Nine Maharashtra Policemen Sentenced to Life in 2011 Custodial Death Case

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Washim,: In a landmark judgment, a district court in Maharashtra’s Washim on Thursday sentenced nine police personnel, including the then officer-in-charge of Risod Police Station, to life imprisonment in connection with the 2011 custodial death of Begya Pawar.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of the convicted policemen. The verdict comes nearly 15 years after the incident and is being described as one of the rarest cases in Maharashtra where such a large number of police personnel have been awarded life imprisonment in a custodial death case.

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According to the prosecution, Begya Pawar, a member of the Pardhi community, was taken into custody by Risod Police on the night of May 9, 2011, for questioning in connection with a criminal investigation. He was allegedly subjected to severe custodial torture, sustaining 43 injuries. He died the following day while being taken to a hospital in Washim.

The case triggered widespread outrage, prompting an investigation by the Maharashtra CID. During the trial, the prosecution relied on medical evidence, witness testimonies, and circumstantial evidence to establish that Pawar’s death resulted from custodial assault.

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Additional Sessions Judge J.P. Zhapate convicted all nine accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, causing grievous hurt to extract a confession, criminal conspiracy, and common intention. The court also convicted some of the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The prosecution argued that Pawar had no proven criminal background and that the police had no authority to subject him to torture while in custody. Accepting the evidence, the court held the accused guilty and awarded life imprisonment, bringing a long legal battle to an end for the victim’s family.

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