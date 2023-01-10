Nimgade murder in Nagpur: Did shooter Nubbu Parwez divert probe of Nagpur Police?

Nagpur: Nawab alias Chhote Sahab Ashrafi alias Nubbu Parwez, one of the shooters in the sensational Eknath Nimgade murder case, who was shot dead near Agrasen Chowk petrol pump on September 6, 2016 in Nagpur, apparently had diverted Nagpur Police’s probe who reached an inference that the case was of ‘Supari killing’ (contract killing), as per reliable CBI sources.

Back in March 2021, Nagpur Police claimed to have solved the murder case of 70-year-old architect Nimgade. However, on the condition of anonymity senior sources of CBI have informed Nagpur Today that prima facie, the CBI has found that Nubbu had diverted Nagpur Police’s probe.

Advertisement

Based on which, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar claimed the involvement of 15 dreaded goons — including goon Ranjit Safelkar, Sharad alias Kalu Hate — and sharp-shooters from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the murder case. Safelkar and Hate had promised Rs 5 crore ‘Supari’ to the killers — Nubbu, Mohsin Ansari Badruddin Ansari alias Raja PoP, a resident of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Parwez, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, –and had paid them off Rs 1.75 crore.

Also Read : Eknath Nimgade Murder: Nagpur Crime Branch makes crucial breakthrough using criminal intelligence

However, as per the reliable sources of CBI, Hate had thrashed Nubbu in the past, irked over which he “framed” Hate and Safelkar in the killing during Nagpur Police’s interrogation. To establish the real identity of the mastermind behind the murder, a Narco test of the accused is required, sources mentioned.

CBI had spent a lot of time gathering evidence and some shocking revelations are likely to come to fore in a short time, sources asserted.

Notably, CBI on Monday had arrested Mohsin Ansari Badruddin Ansari alias Raja PoP, a shooter in the Nimgade murder case. Raja RoP was arrested from Narsinghpur Jail of Madhya Pradesh on a production warrant.

The CBI officials produced Raja before the Special CBI court and obtained his police custody remand. He was arrested by Nagpur in January 2021 too. Earlier, the Tehsil police was investigating the murder along with the Crime Branch. Nimgade’s son, Advocate Anupam had moved the High Court citing the city police’s lax approach to the murder probe. The High Court had then transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2016.



– Ravikant Kamble

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement