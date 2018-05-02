Eknath Nimgade Murder: Nagpur Crime Branch makes crucial breakthrough using criminal intelligence

Nagpur: Weeks after Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar directed all the police stations to compile detailed information of undetected murder cases and investigation done by the Nagpur Police, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch on Wednesday made a crucial breakthrough in almost five-year-old Eknath Nimgade murder case using criminal intelligence.

The team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Gajanan Rajmane has established link of 14 accused including notorious Kamptee based white-collar gangster Ranjit Safelkar, his aide Sharad alias Kalu Hate, Nawab Chotte Sahab Ansari, Abbu, Mushtaq and others in a contract killing deal worth ₹ 5 crores.

Nimgade, a 72-year-old Architect, was shot dead in September 2016 by an unidentified assailant over a property dispute. Back then Nagpur Police had seen groping in dark to ascertain the exact perpetrator of crime and those who connived to eliminate Architect Eknath Nimgade. Following which the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Five-years-later, even CBI had hit a roadblock after questioning and rounding up several suspects. Despite announcing a reward of ₹5 lakh to the person providing concrete information about the killer(s) of Nimgade, the CBI was still groping in dark to trace the suspects involved in the sensational homicidal case that rocked the Second Capital almost five years ago.