Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology

Nagpur: City’s firebrand cop Nilesh Bharne, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Nagpur City, earned the tag of becoming the first IPS officer ever to have been awarded with Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology. Bharne, an IPS officer of the 2005 batch, was awarded Ph.D. by Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad in ‘Polygraph’, ‘Brain Mapping’ of the lie detection techniques under the umbrella of Forensic Psychology. It took him 5 years to complete his PhD.

Currently, due to Human Rights, the cops need to devise such approach as the courts consider opinions of forensic experts as an expert evidence, these among several others happen to be the recommendation made by Bharne as part of his thesis on topic ‘Polygraph’ and ‘Brain Mapping’ for which he was awarded Ph.D.

Mrs Waya, Ex-Director, Gujraj Science Forensic Laboratory and Asha Shrivastava, Director, Central Forensic Laboratory, CBI, New Delhi anchored Bharne’s Ph.D, as the guide and co-guide, respectively.

Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Updhayay and all the top officials of Nagpur Police extended their warm wishes to Dr. Nilesh Bharne on his feat.