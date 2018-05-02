Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 28th, 2020

    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology

    Nagpur: City’s firebrand cop Nilesh Bharne, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Nagpur City, earned the tag of becoming the first IPS officer ever to have been awarded with Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology. Bharne, an IPS officer of the 2005 batch, was awarded Ph.D. by Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad in ‘Polygraph’, ‘Brain Mapping’ of the lie detection techniques under the umbrella of Forensic Psychology. It took him 5 years to complete his PhD.

    Currently, due to Human Rights, the cops need to devise such approach as the courts consider opinions of forensic experts as an expert evidence, these among several others happen to be the recommendation made by Bharne as part of his thesis on topic ‘Polygraph’ and ‘Brain Mapping’ for which he was awarded Ph.D.

    Mrs Waya, Ex-Director, Gujraj Science Forensic Laboratory and Asha Shrivastava, Director, Central Forensic Laboratory, CBI, New Delhi anchored Bharne’s Ph.D, as the guide and co-guide, respectively.

    Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Updhayay and all the top officials of Nagpur Police extended their warm wishes to Dr. Nilesh Bharne on his feat.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    चारगांव-कांद्री मार्गाची दुर्दशा* रस्त्यावर जागोजागी खड्डेच खड्डे
    चारगांव-कांद्री मार्गाची दुर्दशा* रस्त्यावर जागोजागी खड्डेच खड्डे
    Hindi News
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    Trending News
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Trending In Nagpur
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    मेट्रो एक्वा लाइन के रिच-3 (लोकमान्य नगर से सीताबर्डी ) मार्ग का हुआ उदघाटन
    मेट्रो एक्वा लाइन के रिच-3 (लोकमान्य नगर से सीताबर्डी ) मार्ग का हुआ उदघाटन
    यशवंत विद्यालय वराडा चे वार्षिक स्नेह संमेलन थाटात संपन्न
    यशवंत विद्यालय वराडा चे वार्षिक स्नेह संमेलन थाटात संपन्न
    Housebreaking in Shantinagar, Kapil Nagar, booty worth Rs 2.41 lakh stolen
    Housebreaking in Shantinagar, Kapil Nagar, booty worth Rs 2.41 lakh stolen
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145