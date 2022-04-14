Four accused found guilty, awarded lifer in gang-rape case in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S R Trivedi found four accused guilty of raping a minor and sentenced them to life imprisonment in Nagpur. Judge Trivedi also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the offenders to be paid to the victim as compensation as per Section 357 of CrPC.

The convicted have been identified as Yash Sadanand Meshram (23), a resident of House No. 512, Chhota Indora, Mission Mohalla; Amit Ashok Bolke (25), Abhinesh Gopal Deshbhratar (23), both residents of Indora Slums, Punjabi Lane and Ritik Kailash Mohile (20), a resident of Vishwas Nagar, Jaripatka.

The Jaripatka police had filed a charge-sheet stating that the accused had gang-raped the victim and threatened her against informing anyone about it on August 25, 2020. The 15-year-old girl and accused Yash Meshram were friends. He took the girl to Nara area, near Gangotri Lawn, at 6.30 pm on the said day. The girl was exploited sexually by Meshram on the promise of marriage.

The prosecution further said that the accused Bolke, Deshbhratar and Mohile arrived at the spot and raped her one by one. The victim was extremely frightened and therefore she did not disclose the incident to anyone. On September 28, 2020, accused Deshbhratar again approached the girl. The victim then narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint with the police, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Sonali Raut.

Advertisement

The prosecution examined a total of five witnesses in the case. Considering the victim’s sole testimony and presumption under Section 29 and 30 of POCSO Act, the court found the accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment under Section 376 (DA) of Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement