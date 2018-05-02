Nikhil Chaudhary shoots for his first music video ‘Tu Laazmi’

Latest Hindi Song Tu Laazmi Main Lead Actor Nikhil Chaudhary

Latest Bollywood actor nikhil Chaudhary shoot in December for the video song tu laazmi. And this big opportunity for all Hindi music fans, check-out latest Hindi song ‘Tu Laazmi’ sung by ‘Shahid Mallya’.

The song cast Actor Nikhil Chaudhary and actress Ankita Bhatt.

'Tu Laazmi' is directed by Arjun Gaikwad. Music of song Tu Laazmi by singer Shahid Mallya is given by Anjana Ankur Singh. Lyrics of Tu Laazmi song are written by Rajesh Nishad.