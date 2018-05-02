Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nikhil Chaudhary shoots for his first music video ‘Tu Laazmi’

    Latest Hindi Song Tu Laazmi Main Lead Actor Nikhil Chaudhary

    Latest Bollywood actor nikhil Chaudhary shoot in December for the video song tu laazmi. And this big opportunity for all Hindi music fans, check-out latest Hindi song ‘Tu Laazmi’ sung by ‘Shahid Mallya’.

    The song cast Actor Nikhil Chaudhary and actress Ankita Bhatt.

    ‘Tu Laazmi’ is directed by Arjun Gaikwad. Music of song Tu Laazmi by singer Shahid Mallya is given by Anjana Ankur Singh. Lyrics of Tu Laazmi song are written by Rajesh Nishad. To know more about the ‘Shahid Mallya’s’ song ‘Tu Laazmi’, enjoy the video. Stay tuned to more songs like Tu Laazmi.

