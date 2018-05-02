Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Mar 9th, 2020
    Naari Hoon’ Women’s Day Song Launch

    Four female playback singers Savaniee Ravindrra, Sumedha Karmahe, Bhavya Pandit & Paawni Pandey have collaborated for the first time to sing a tribute song for Women’s Day, which is released on Zee Music on 7th March. The song is composed & written by duo Sayam – Mohit.

    The song titled ‘Naari Hoon’ talks about Women & their journey, struggles, emotions & hope. Though the four singers have been friends for a long time, they haven’t come together for a song.

    “Naari Hoon is extremely close to our hearts. It marks as the start of our musical duo Sayam – Mohit. We both share a great energy & vibe. We had a very different approach in this song. We have always heard a third person dedicate & sing for a women. We wanted women to speak up for themselves and so we wrote the lyrics accordingly. The song talks about a women self-acknowledging the journey of her entire life.” Said Mohit Manuja (one half of Sayam – Mohit).

    “Women’s day is just a reminder call. We shall strive to make efforts every single day to make women feel comfortable and confident like never before. I wanted to do something for this occasion and when Sayam & Mohit approached me, I thought of it as a responsibility to share such a beautiful message with all the women out there. I am very excited to come together with all the singers for the first time. More power to Independent music” said Sumedha Karmahe (one of the lead singers of this song)

    “This is our first single together. We recorded all the four singers for the first time & it has been a mesmerising experience. The singers have been extremely kind & humble. We are very thankful to them for being a part of this soundtrack” said Sayam Qureshi (one half of Sayam – Mohit).

    The song is out on Zee Music Youtube channel & Facebook page. It has already crossed 100K on Facebook. It is also up on all music streaming platforms like spotify, gaana, Hungama, etc.

    Please find the video link and art work attached.

