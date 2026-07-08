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Nagpur: Serious questions have been raised over passenger safety on Indian Railways after three families from Nagpur alleged that women travelling with them were molested, sexually harassed and subjected to obscene remarks by unauthorised passengers aboard the Danapur–Secunderabad Express, while railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly failed to intervene despite repeated distress calls during the journey.

The families have accused the Railways of gross negligence, claiming that despite multiple complaints through official channels, no meaningful action was taken, forcing them to endure a nearly 20-hour journey in fear and insecurity.

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According to the complainants, 14 members of three Nagpur-based families had travelled to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 27 for a pilgrimage and sightseeing tour. They boarded the Danapur-Secunderabad Express from Varanasi Railway Station on July 3 for their return journey.

The families alleged that the reserved coach, designed to accommodate only 72 passengers, had been completely overrun by more than 400 unauthorised passengers. The compartment was so overcrowded that the passengers reportedly struggled even to enter the coach or reach their reserved berths.

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Amid the chaos, the women in the group were allegedly groped and subjected to obscene comments while attempting to make their way to their seats. The families said they immediately contacted the Railway Helpline (139) and also lodged complaints through the Railways’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Although they received assurances that assistance would be provided at the next station, no railway personnel arrived to remove the unauthorised passengers or provide security, they alleged.

According to the victims, the ordeal continued throughout the journey. Frustrated by the alleged indifference of railway authorities, members of the families staged a protest at Naini Railway Station by standing in front of the locomotive and refusing to allow the train to proceed until action was taken against the alleged offenders.

The complainants further alleged that the situation deteriorated after nightfall when the lights inside the coach were switched off. Taking advantage of the darkness and severe overcrowding, some unidentified passengers allegedly continued to harass the women, with some victims claiming they were inappropriately touched even while asleep.

The families alleged that despite the gravity of the situation, neither the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) nor the Railway Protection Force took effective steps to restore order or ensure the safety of passengers. Instead, they claimed, railway personnel expressed their inability to identify the culprits because of the massive crowd inside the coach.

“Railway police asked us to identify the offenders from among nearly 400 passengers, saying they could do little because of the overcrowding. Neither the TTE nor the railway police provided us any meaningful assistance. We were left with no option but to complete the nearly 20-hour journey to Nagpur in the same unsafe coach,” members of the affected families alleged.

After reaching Nagpur, the families submitted a detailed written complaint to the Government Railway Police (GRP), demanding a thorough investigation, identification of the accused through available CCTV footage and other evidence, and strict action against those responsible. They also sought accountability from railway officials for the alleged failure to respond despite repeated complaints made during the journey.

The allegations have once again highlighted concerns over rampant overcrowding in reserved coaches and the alleged inability of railway authorities to prevent unauthorised travel, raising serious questions about the safety and security of women passengers on long-distance trains.

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