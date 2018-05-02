Nigerian thug arrested for hacking MIDC unit’s e-mail

Nagpur: The cyber thugs from Nigeria have infiltrated into MIDC based manufacturing unit now. Their act of hacking unit’s email account has been taken to task by MIDC Police who have arrested a Nigerian youth in this connection. The accused was picked up from his current lodging place in Palghar. The complainant is Sanjay Nichat (51), having his unit at B21, Wasudev Nagar, Hingna Road, in MIDC area. Nichat learnt from one of his client about making a payment that he did not receive.

Later on checking with help of cyber experts he learnt about duplication of his email account. He had lodged the complaint on June 21, 2019. Acting swiftly, MIDC Police took help of Cyber Cell of Crime Branch and from there the entire scheme fell into place. The experts at Cyber Cell also tracked down the place from where the said fraudulent account was opened.

Using the clue, MIDC Police team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Bhaskar Gorwe and comprising Head Constable Vijay Nemade and Nayak Police Constable (NPC) Pawan Shirsat tracked down the user of fraudulent ID in Palghar district, adjoining Thane. He is identified as James alias Tony alias Baba Jue Goodman (34), residing at Jai Mata Di Apartments, Room no 101, Oswal Square, Pragati Nagar, under Tulij police station in Nalsopara, East Palghar. He hails from Biragi Street Hatmet, Lagos in Nigeria. During investigation it was learnt that Tony had allegedly opened another email account in name of Sanjay Nichat.

The original id was sanjay.nichat@yahoo.in while the fake id prepared by the accused was sanjay.nichat@yahoo.com.

After hacking into Nichat’s account, Tony started communicated with them and started dealing and asked the client to deposit money in name of Zeba Imran Khan’s account in SBI, Goregaon Branch. MIDC Police had registered an offence under Secs. 65, 66, 66 (C) and 66 (D) of IT Act. At Cyber Cell the case was handled by constable Amit Bhure. DCP (Crime) Shweta Khedkar and DCP (Zone-I) Vivek Masal supervised the investigations