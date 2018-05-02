Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money

Nagpur: The row over insect in food served to a customer at Krishnum Restaurant on Saturday, took another turn when Dhantoli police switched to other side of the crime and booked the customer himself for demanding extortion money from restro owner.

The complainant is Ajay Agrawal (29), a resident of Buty Layout, Shivaji Nagar, while accused is Sumit Shukla, a resident of Seminary Hills. Shukla had gone to the restaurant and ordered some meal on Saturday evening.

In the complaint Agrawal claimed that Shukla tried to provoke other customers that there were flies in their meals. The Restaurant Manager tried to pacify but Shukla threatened the cook and also demanded to speak to Agrawal.

During the conversation Shukla allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh, claimed Agrawal in his complaint to police. Earlier, Shukla had called FDA after claiming that flies were found in his meals.

A team of FDA had gone to restaurant and took the sample. Meanwhile, Dhantoli police booked Shukla under Secs. 385 and 506 of IPC. Further probe is on.