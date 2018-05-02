Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 8th, 2020
    National News

    Nice feeling: Priyanka Gandhi’s 1st-time voter son

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Rajiv Vadra, a first-time voter, on Saturday advocated for access to public transport, saying that it should be subsidised for the students, adding that he wants to see Delhi at par with top global cities of the world.

    Raihan, along with his mother Priyanka and father Robert Vadra turned up at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate amid tight security.

    The junior Vadra revealed that he missed the opportunity to exercise his democratic right due to his examinations.

    “I missed (voting in) the last elections due to my exams. I would like to see my city developed and up there with all the best cities in the world. I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students,” he told reporters with his parents by his side.

    Earlier, Raihan described his first-time experience to cast his vote and batted for strong participation in the democratic process.

    “It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process for the first time. Everyone should exercise their right to vote,” he told ANI.

    Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that people should vote for development.

    “People should come out and vote for development. I have been saying this earlier and I reiterate the same today as well,” she told reporters outside the polling booth.

    Asked to make a comment after exercising his democratic right, Robert Vadra told , “My best wishes to all citizens of Delhi.”

