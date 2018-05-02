Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH

    Nagpur: Presently, the condition of all the students is stable. No patient has vomited after they brought to hospital. The only complains are regarding stomachache and nausea informed the doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to Nagpur Today. As a precaution, all the patients have been shifted to a different ward from casualty department. Two children whose blood pressure become low, have been rushed to PICU.

    31 students were taken ill on Friday after consuming mid-day meal at Hudkeshwar based Marotrao Mule High School. The kids were subsequently rushed to GMCH after they complained about severe abdomen pain. Significantly, this mid-day meal is being provided by a bachat gat from this session. The meal was provided by Shagun Bachat Gat to the school.

    The food which included rice and sprouted legume reached the school at 2.30 pm. Students of V to VIII standards began vomiting after eating and complained of stomach pain and headache. Meanwhile, complaints have been lodged with Hudkeshwar police and Education officer.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Chandrakant Pawar, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed that, the FDA officials have visited spot and collected the objectionable ‘Khichdi’ samples. Further action will be planned after the lab test of the confiscated samples.

