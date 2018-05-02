NIA begins probe in explosives near Ambani home

The National Investigation Agency begins probe in the case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai, visits the spot. The NIA took over the case following orders from the ministry of home affairs, he said.

The Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Ambani’s high-rise south Mumbai home on February 25.

Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Hiren Mansukh, the owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on Friday.