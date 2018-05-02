NHM’s RBSK Affiliates OCHRI for Cochlear Implant Surgery



This novel affiliation of RBSK and Tata Trusts will benefit countless needy hearing impaired children.

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (A unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited), Nagpur had been the trendsetter by successfully undertaking life changing Cochlear Implant Surgery for needy hearing-impaired children of Vidarbha. The surgery involves planting a bionic ear in a patient suffering from profound loss in hearing.

The OCHRI CIP is headed by Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar with Dr. Sameer Choudhari, Dr. Vivek Shivhare & Dr. Anju Kadu- Pediatricians, Dr. Smita Harkare, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Anita Pande as Anesthetists, Dr. Ashish Disawal and Ms. Neelu Somani as Audiologist & Speech therapists. Padmashree Dr. Milind Kirtane is Chief Surgeon & Patron of this division.

Dr. Vidya Nair-RNHPL Director mentioned that that “Freedom from Deafness Movement” under insignia of Project Geetha was launched in the year 2016 by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman in memory of his hearing impaired sister with support of Tata Trusts & Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. Then Chief Minister Shri.Devendra Fadanvis had played a distinct role in getting CI surgery initiated at OCHRI.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director stated that looking into the transparent manner with which OCHRI had undertaken 138 surgeries till date, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm under National Health Mission through Directorate of Health Services, Department of Public Health, Government of Maharshtra has recently signed an MOU with OCHRI wherein a grant of Rs.5,20,000/-will be released per surgery to OCHRI. With RSBK and Tata Trust backing; the beneficiaries need not pay single penny for the advanced surgery and also post-operative speech therapy for a period of one year.

Dr. Usha Nair-RNHPL Director highlighted that Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm (RBSK) is a government initiative aiming at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover 4 ‘D’s viz. Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, Development delays including disability. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, under the National Health Mission had launched the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm (RBSK), an innovative and ambitious initiative, which envisages Child Health Screening and Early Intervention Services, a systemic approach of early identification and link to care, support and treatment, she added.

Shri.Uday Bhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman has thanked Maharashtra State Government led by Shri.Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister and Shri. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare- GOM for reposing confidence on OCHRI Cochlear Implant Team by including OCHRI in RBSK scheme. He also conveyed thanks to Tata Trusts for having stood by OCHRI and provided grants since 2016 till date to provide succor to needy 114 beneficiaries.

Smt.Manjiri Damle- OCHRI Cochlear Implant Cell Coordinator thanked Dr.Prateeksha Patil- RBSK Pune, Dr. Devendra Paturkar- Nagpur Civil Surgeon and Shri.Praful Pahune- CS Office Executive for pursuing this affiliation in interest of needy beneficiaries based in Vidarbha.