Fruit Juice Distribution with hands of pravin datke in all zones

It takes all sorts of people to make the world, but it takes a few to make it better and happier. It is say that “If you want to give happiness be compassionate and if you want to get happiness be compassionate. With the Inspiration and motivation by these patriotic and Humanistic consideration.

NGO named Global India Foundation and Naveen Path (regd.) with the help of Nagpur Chapter Volunteer shri Nishant Birla, Vidhan Bhartia & Viney Jain has distributed 27000 pcs Dabur Real Mango Juice to NMC Covid warrior /workers in the presence of Shri Praveen ji Datke (MLC and Nagpur City BJP President) & Vandhana Tai NMC Sabhapati zone 6.

The Dabur Mango Juice was distributed at all 10 zone of NMC Nagpur on Monday morning around 7 am with help of Respective Zonal Officers in each zone. Dabur India forwarded its help by supplying Juice Packets for distribution to more than 7000 Covid warrior & family of NMC Nagpur those helping Nagpur to maintain is rank as one of clean city under the swatch Bharat Mission and fight the Pandemic.