Six British-era cannons found at Nagpur’s KP getting rusted at Central Museum

Nagpur: Revealing the apathy of the concerned authorities, the six British-era cannons, found at historic Kasturchand Park during a digging work in October-November last year, are getting rusted at the premises of Central Museum in city.

In the significant discovery, the six cannons, which were used in the war more than 200 years back, were found at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur while digging for a development project at a heritage site. Beautification and some development works were being carried out the historic place. The digging work was underway for storm drainage water at the ground when the six very old cannons were found. A military establishment located near the site had taken possession of the cannons. Later the cannons were handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination and then kept at the Central Museum for restoration work.

According sources, a proposal to restore the cannons was passed but due to outbreak of Coronavirus in March this year, the Museum is closed. This resulted in the cannons lying negligently and getting rusted due to rain. After the restoration work, the cannons were to be attraction of the Central Museum but are getting rusted only due to apathy of the concerned authorities.