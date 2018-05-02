Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Aug 27th, 2020

    Six British-era cannons found at Nagpur’s KP getting rusted at Central Museum

    Nagpur: Revealing the apathy of the concerned authorities, the six British-era cannons, found at historic Kasturchand Park during a digging work in October-November last year, are getting rusted at the premises of Central Museum in city.

    In the significant discovery, the six cannons, which were used in the war more than 200 years back, were found at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur while digging for a development project at a heritage site. Beautification and some development works were being carried out the historic place. The digging work was underway for storm drainage water at the ground when the six very old cannons were found. A military establishment located near the site had taken possession of the cannons. Later the cannons were handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination and then kept at the Central Museum for restoration work.

    According sources, a proposal to restore the cannons was passed but due to outbreak of Coronavirus in March this year, the Museum is closed. This resulted in the cannons lying negligently and getting rusted due to rain. After the restoration work, the cannons were to be attraction of the Central Museum but are getting rusted only due to apathy of the concerned authorities.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Webinar on Post COVID Opportunities for Pharma Sector In Vidarbha Region
    Webinar on Post COVID Opportunities for Pharma Sector In Vidarbha Region
    Six British-era cannons found at Nagpur’s KP getting rusted at Central Museum
    Six British-era cannons found at Nagpur’s KP getting rusted at Central Museum
    NHM’s RBSK Affiliates OCHRI for Cochlear Implant Surgery
    NHM’s RBSK Affiliates OCHRI for Cochlear Implant Surgery
    Fruit Juice Distribution with hands of pravin datke in all zones
    Fruit Juice Distribution with hands of pravin datke in all zones
    Mankapur cops arrest goon involved in Buddha Vihar theft
    Mankapur cops arrest goon involved in Buddha Vihar theft
    Ganapati Bappa of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp
    Ganapati Bappa of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp
    Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours
    Nagpur reports 4 suicides in 24 hours
    Video: Dr. Sameer Arbat on How to increase immunity in COVID-19
    Video: Dr. Sameer Arbat on How to increase immunity in COVID-19
    खस्ताहाल सड़कों पर मनपा प्रशासन का ध्यानाकर्षण करवाया शिवसैनिकों ने
    खस्ताहाल सड़कों पर मनपा प्रशासन का ध्यानाकर्षण करवाया शिवसैनिकों ने
    Office-going woman crushed to death by truck in Mankapur
    Office-going woman crushed to death by truck in Mankapur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145