NHAI Reveals Nagpur Flyover “Slices Through” House Balcony; Illegal Structure to Be Demolished

Nagpur: A viral video showing a new flyover in Nagpur seemingly passing through a private house balcony has sparked city-wide attention. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has now clarified that the balcony is an “unauthorised construction” and is set to be demolished. The matter has been handed over to local authorities for action.

The incident occurred in the Ashok Chowk area, part of the ambitious Digori–Indora flyover project. The unusual sight left residents baffled and raised questions about urban planning and civic oversight.

Homeowner Unconcerned

Pravin Patre, the owner of the house, which is over 150 years old, said he had no objection to the construction. “This is not my utility area,” he stated, adding that he had been informed about the project before construction began. His daughter, Srishti Patre, said the family plans to install soundproofing once the flyover is operational.

NHAI Shifts Responsibility

Project Director Sinha of NHAI Nagpur clarified that the balcony is an unauthorised structure. He confirmed that the NHAI has formally requested the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to remove it. The incident has raised concerns about coordination between large infrastructure projects and local property regulations.

About the Flyover

The flyover, spanning 9.2 kilometers and costing ₹998 crore, is Nagpur’s largest to date. While aimed at easing city traffic, this segment has gone viral online, with users discussing the peculiar situation where a flyover intersects a house balcony.