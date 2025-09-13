Minor Girl Rescued, Youth Detained Under Operation U-Turn in Nagpur

Nagpur: As part of Operation U-Turn, MIDC zone enforcement officers were deployed at the Gondkhari T-Point No-Entry zone today. During routine checking, a motorcycle bearing registration number MP 28 ZL 0796 was stopped after raising suspicion.

On initial questioning, the rider and the pillion girl gave evasive answers. Further inquiry revealed that the girl was identified as Aachal Arun Sahare (age 16 years, 9 months), resident of Jaitpur, Bichhwa taluka, Chhindwara district (Madhya Pradesh). She was accompanied by Subhash Sudhakar Shilu (age 19 years), resident of Chaure Pathar, Bichhwa taluka, Chhindwara district.

It was found that the girl had been taken away without the knowledge of her family members. On verification, it came to light that a missing complaint had already been registered regarding the girl at Lodhikheda Police Station, Madhya Pradesh (Crime Register No. 365/2025 under BNS 137(2)).

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Matani and PI Mirashi, with active participation from API Dhumal, Police Constable Vijay Mishra, Constable Rameshwar, Constable Ankush, and Constable Sanjay. Further investigation is underway.