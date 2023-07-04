Next Cabinet expansion soon, says CM Shinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spent his day in remembrance of his mentor Anand Dighe and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and refrained from taking a dig either at his former boss cum rival Uddhav Thackeray or any other opposition members.

However, Shinde was not in his element and appeared a bit worried, a day after his camp was isolated by the inclusion of Ajit Pawar and his eight MLAs from the NCP as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. But to a question if the aspirants for ministerial berths in his camp were unhappy, a confident Shinde told the media that the next State Cabinet expansion would be held in a few days.

Advertisement

For Shinde, Monday began with a meeting with his seven ministers at Thane. Thereafter, he celebrated Guru Pournima at Dighe’s house at Tembhi Naka followed by a visit to the Thackeray memorial in Dadar. He also paid homage to Balasaheb at his party headquarters, Balasaheb Bhavan, at Nariman Point.

Later, at a press conference, Shinde parried questions that the importance of Shiv Sena had been reduced. But the addition of nine ministers from the NCP and further support from its MLAs is likely to take a toll on the working chemistry between Shiv Sena and the BJP in general and on the importance of Shinde and his faction in particular.

Then there are reports that the MLAs supporting Shinde are upset over their non-inclusion in the State Cabinet. A glaring example is that of party chief whip Bharat Gogavale, Guardian Minister of Raigad district. But now Aditi Tatkare of the NCP has been sworn in as a minister. Aditi is daughter of Gogavale’s local rival and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare who was also appointed as State President of Ajit Pawar faction on Monday.

When a reporter asked Shinde about the unhappiness among his MLAs, he reacted in an irked tone: “Have the MLAs confided in you that they are upset? We will have another expansion in a week for our men.”

The opposition took potshots at Shinde over the latest political developments. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said, “The BJP has taken a call that it is risky to go for Lok Sabha elections with Shinde as head of Maharashtra. They will ensure that he and his men will be disqualified by the Speaker.”

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said it was quite evident at the swearing-in ceremony that Shinde was upset. “Their MLAs were enticed to defect on the promise of ministerial berths. Now this seems difficult. The importance of Shiv Sena has been reduced. Many of his MLAs will now go back to Uddhavji.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement