Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in the US. In the mishap, the Pathaan actor reportedly hurt his nose.

According to E-Times, the King Khan was shooting for one of his upcoming films when he met with the accident on the sets in Los Angeles.

As per the latest report, SRK has undergone a minor surgery; he is now back in India.

“SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding,” a source cited by E-Times claimed.

Post the operation, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a bandage on his nose, the entertainment portal added.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take the theatres by storm once again with his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ after the unprecedented success of ‘Pathaan’.

If reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated trailer of ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled alongside the release of Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission Impossible’ in theatres on July 12.

