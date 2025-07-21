Fog Disrupts Landings at Nagpur Airport

Advertisement



Nagpur: A potential disaster was narrowly avoided at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, on Saturday morning, when dense fog and extremely low visibility disrupted the landing of two IndiGo flights. Thanks to the timely response of alert pilots, hundreds of passengers were safely brought back to ground.

The two affected flights — IndiGo 6E-5003 (Bengaluru–Nagpur) and 6E-4342 (Mumbai–Nagpur) were scheduled to land at 6:50 am and 10:20 am respectively. However, thick fog engulfed the runway just as they were approaching final descent, forcing both aircraft to perform a ‘go-around’ a standard aviation procedure where the pilot aborts landing and circles back for another attempt.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Both planes remained airborne for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, awaiting improved visibility. The Bengaluru flight eventually landed safely at 7:10 am, while the Mumbai flight touched down at around 7:50 am.

Passengers described moments of unease and silence inside the cabin when the aircraft abruptly lifted back into the sky instead of landing. Some recounted fears heightened by recent aviation incidents, but relief came soon after safe landings were confirmed.

Airport authorities and the Indian Meteorological Department attributed the disruption to natural weather conditions typical during monsoon, emphasizing that visibility had dropped to unsafe levels. The Nagpur Airport Authority confirmed that the decision to go around was a necessary safety precaution.

Normal operations have since resumed at the airport.