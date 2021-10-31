New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets to record a clinical victory and open their account in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

After restricting India to a paltry 110-7, New Zealand chased down the target without any hiccups with Mitchell top-scoring with 49.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 2 wickets.

Earlier, sent into bat by Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack.

Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20, leading the way by example.

At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two, and it only got worse from there for them.

Three needed now as Thakur comes back into the attack and Williamson starts with a single to third man.

Conway then gets a single to third man for a single. Scores level.

Willamson gets the winning runs with a flick to midwicket for a single as the Black Caps win by 8 wickets.

Hardik continues and after a dot, Williamson and Conway get a single each as Williamson plays a beautiful upper cut next ball to send the ball sailing over the keeper for a four to fine leg.

Hardik then bowls a wide bouncer before he bowls a full toss that Williamson just drives it hard through the off side for a four to long off.

A single to the leg side to end the over as 14 come off it.

Conway is the new man in and he plays out two dots safely as just a single and a wicket come off it.

Bumrah continues and it’s too little too late as Mitchell tries to go big but only manages to play the ball down to KL Rahul at long-on. Mitchell misses his maiden T20 fifty and is caught out for 49.