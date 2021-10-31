Celebrate Eco-friendly Diwali – Say No To Crackers

Nagpur: Green Vigil Foundation, an Environment NGO of Nagpur city conducted an ‘Eco- friendly Diwali – Say No To Crackers Campaign in front of Children’s Traffic Park, appealing Nagpurians to observe Eco- friendly Diwali, by giving up use of Firecrackers and celebrating by igniting lamps and Diyas to applaud the victory of good over evil.

Green Vigil Members advocated citizens to pledge for Green Diwali with the help of attractive and informative placards & banners, informing them on toxic fumes and substances released by bursting firecrackers, their adverse impact on air quality, increased noise pollution, solid waste generation and also appealed to spare the dumb animals & Birds from the firecrackers.

Mehul Kosurkar of Green Vigil Foundation briefed along with particulate matter, fire crackers also emits toxic chemicals like potassium nitrate, sulphur, aluminium, zinc, cadmium , copper, lead etc which are highly injurious to health and causes respiratory problems, skin allergy, eye and throat irritation , asthma, Blood Pressure fluctuation and so on.

Dr. Sheetal Chaudhary & Shriya Jogey of Green Vigil Foundation, said Green Vigil is keen on imparting awareness on air and noise pollution due to crackers, the bursting of crackers not only impacts humans but are immensely harmful for animal life including birds, cats and dogs. Hence, restricting used of firecrackers during Diwali is essential. Green Vigil is also conducting door to door campaign for celebrating eco-friendly Diwali.

Green Vigil Team members Kaustav Chatterjee, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, , Gauri Shrikhandkar, Priya Yadav, Sujay Kalbande, Trupti Bangadkar, Deepak Prasad , Dhanashree Agre and others worked hard for the success of the campaign.