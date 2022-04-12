New York City to host first iftar in 2 years today

Advertisement

On Tuesday, New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the New York City Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit (CAU), the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes (OPHC), and The Center for Faith and Community Partnership (CFCP), will host its first Iftar in the City event since 2019.

This year’s Iftar in the City event at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Staten Island, will include a festive dinner celebration that will bring together NYC’s diverse communities during the month of Ramzan and honour the theme Celebrating the Resiliency of Muslim Communities in NYC, a press release stated.

City officials will join Muslim New Yorkers and attendees from every faith and walks of life as they break their daily fast and break bread together. A delicious dinner menu and accommodations will be provided for those who are observing the sunset prayer, the release added.

