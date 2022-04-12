Video: Nagpur’s luxury bus overturns after hit by car near Pune, 1 killed, 25 hurt

Advertisement

Nagpur: A luxury bus, belonging to Nagpur’s Prasanna Purple travel company, met with an accident on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway leaving one person dead and 25 others injured. The bus, going to Ahmednagar, overturned after being hit by a car on Sunday night. The mishap was caught in CCTV installed near the spot and the video went viral in social media.

According to reports, the accident reportedly took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur late Sunday night when the driver of the private luxury bus lost control over the wheels after being hit by a car. In a chilling video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, the bus can be seen overturning to one side and sliding into an open space of a restaurant along the highway. The vehicle jumped the road divider and came into the opposite lane on the highway.

According to police, after being hit by a car, the bus skidded off the road and rammed into some stationary cars parked in an open space of a restaurant along the highway.

The police have identified the deceased as Vishal Baban Saswade (34), who was driving the car while out of the 25 wounded were passengers on the bus, three of them sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a Shikrapur-based private hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement