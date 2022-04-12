Cops bust gang of women robbing co-passengers in autos in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur police busted a gang of women involved in robbing co-passengers in autos. Cops arrested two women who had reportedly stolen gold ornaments and cash of two auto-rickshaw passengers in Ganeshpeth police area.

The accused have been identified as Saitra Arun Khadse (25) and Nitu Ravi Khadse (40), both residents of a footpath near Ramtek Railway Station.

According to police, Deepali Nitin Mule (23), a resident of Shastri Ward, District Bhandara, and her mother boarded an auto-rickshaw at MSRTC bus stand for Chichbhuvan on April 6 at 3.45 pm. The two accused women were already seated in the three-wheeler. Later, by diverting attention of Deepali and her mother, the accused duo had stolen gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 65,000 slyly and alighted the vehicle. When Deepali realised the theft, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the same day, the accused women had stolen Rs 39,000 cash of Janardhan Hariji Thengdi (78), a resident of Plot No. 07, Shesh Nagar, while travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The Crime Branch investigated the case on the basis of CCTV footage and identified the women. The accused were arrested and valuables worth Rs 67,900 were recovered.

The arrest was made by PI Vitthalsingh Rajput, APIs Pawan More, Sachin Bhonde and staff including Anil Jain, Ishwar Khorde, Ramchandra Karemore, Tappulal Chute, Anup Taiwade, Firoz Khan, Satish Pande, and others under the guidance of Addl CP Sunil Phulari and DCP Detection Dr. Akshay Shinde.

