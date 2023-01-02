New Year rush: Nagpur’s Majhi Metro records 2 lakh ridership mark on Day One

Nagpur: Achieving a new milestone, Majhi Metro of Nagpur crossed two lakh ridership mark on Sunday, the New Year day, heralding yet another chapter in its growing popularity. The overwhelming response enthused the Maha Metro officials as it is testimony to the hard work and perfect planning.

The holiday crowd on the first day of the New Year showcased the true potential of the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) and indicative of increasing footfalls as citizens realised the advantages of using the metro services. In fact, post inauguration of the balance portion of Phase-I of Nagpur Metro, there has been a three-fold increase in ridership. Till December 11, 2022 the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Phase-I to the nation, the maximum ridership was around 80,000 and within a period of three weeks, the two lakh mark was crossed.

The ridership till 8 pm on Sunday was 2,02,608 and as per Maha Metro spokesperson, Akhilesh Halve, the figure is expected to further go up till the end of the Metro services. Already, the timings of the services have been extended till 10.30 pm keeping in mind the comfort of patrons from all four terminal stations. It being Sunday and New Rear too, citizens basked in the holiday mood and the same was evident from the packed train as commuters lined up at metro stations since morning.

On December 18, just a week after two lines of Maha Metro were inaugurated, Nagpur Metro ridership had crossed 1.5 lakh. On December 25, that was followed by a ridership of 1,68,630. A ridership campaign and carnival was organised by Metro from December 24 to 31 to make the passengers aware of the importance of Nagpur Metro and to entertain them during their journey.

Many activities like magic shows, music events, exhibition of antique items, metro samwaad were conducted under this and Nagpurians recognised these efforts by travelling in large numbers. A music event was also organised at Freedom Park. Seniors as well as children had a good time at this event.

