Nagpur set to be branded as ‘Tiger Capital of India’ for G20 meeting to be held in March

Nagpur: This year India has got the honour of chairing the G20 Council. Approximately 200 meetings will be held under this in the country. A meeting is being held in Nagpur in the month of March. Preparations are being made by the administration for this. On the occasion of this meeting, Nagpur will be branded globally as ‘Tiger Capital of India’. Preparations in this regard are in full swing.

The meeting will be held for two days on March 21 and 22. For the meeting, more than 200 delegates from 20 countries are expected to visit Nagpur. They may visit places of historic, cultural importance and other tourist-interest places. The G-20 meeting to be held in Nagpur has been named Civil-20. Its chairmanship has been given to Mata Amrita Anandamayi from Kerala. It is said to be related to spirituality. Rambhau Mhalgi Parishad and Vivekananda Foundation will be responsible for other arrangements. In this Civil-20 meeting, technology, environment related and other topics will be discussed. The issues and suggestions coming up through this will be communicated to the G-20 Council.

The administrative authorities of various agencies have geared up for the prestigious G20 meeting scheduled to be held in the city in March 2023. As per the plans, Nagpur will be projected as ‘Tiger Capital of India’ and ‘Orange City’ around the period of the meeting.

On the first day i.e. March 21, the guests will be shown the musical fountain at Futala Lake. A cultural program will also be organized on the same day. The visiting dignitaries will also be taken for the Tiger Darshan in the Pench Reserve, which has become famous at the global level due to the Mowgli character in Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book series.

After the meeting i.e. on March 23, a jungle safari of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district will be conducted for the guests. Other tourist spots including the historic Deekshabhoomi will be shown. The final decision regarding the venue has not been made yet.

Already, various agencies have started coordination in this regard. Some of the works to deck up certain parts of the city for the meet have started. The district administration, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), Maha Metro, Public Works Department (PWD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), City Police, Airport Authority of India (AAI), and other agencies have put their heads together to finalise not only arrangements for the G20 meeting scheduled in city on March 21 and March 22, 2023, but also to devise a strategy for projecting Nagpur in the best possible manner before the delegates.

Considering this, the administration has started laying special emphasis on utilising different concepts to project Nagpur to the foreign delegates. More importantly, as was finalised in the recently held meeting, Nagpur will be projected as ‘Tiger Capital of India’ considering the number of tigers in forest areas in the region around Nagpur. MTDC is preparing a plan in this regard.

To welcome the delegates, the district administration will put in place a reception counter at the Nagpur Airport and also constitute committees for reception of delegates as well as for their transport.

