Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature from June 30 to July 18

Mumbai: The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from June 30 to July 18. The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meetings of both Houses of the State Legislature in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde and Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode apart from State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Others who took part include State Culture Minister Ashish Shelar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve as well as MLAs Deepak Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT), Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), Nitin Raut and Amin Patel (Congress). MLCs Bhai Jagtap (Congress) and BJP’s Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and Shrikant Bharatiya were also present.

“The BAC finalised the Monsoon Session for three weeks. We will conduct the proceedings as per what has been decided,” Fadnavis told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking on the controversy about a third language in the school curriculum, he said Hindi is optional while Marathi is compulsory.

When asked about the High Court dismissing pleas related to bogus voting in the 2024 Assembly polls as “farcical claims made out of desperation”, the CM said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must stop talking about rigging and irregularities in the state polls if he really respects the Constitution, democracy and the judiciary.

Asserting that the High Court has given its order in detail with logic, Fadnavis said “nothing can be done about those pretending to sleep”. “But yeh public hai, yeh sab janti hai (the public knows everything),” he added using a Hindi film dialogue.

Speaking about the 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, Fadnavis said the State Finance Department has not taken any objection to the decision to go in for a loan to acquire land for the project. It (Finance Department) has only pointed out some issues, which is its job, the CM asserted.

“When we invest in infrastructure, the economy grows. All countries create infrastructure by raising loans. Marathwada and drought-prone areas of the state will see development due to the Shaktipeeth Expressway. It will not just be an access controlled road. We will also create 500 to 1000 farm ponds at every 100 kilometres of the route,” he told reporters.