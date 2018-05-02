    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Mon, Nov 2nd, 2020

    New team of Vidarbha Dall Millers Association elected

    Nagpur: The Vidarbha Dall Millers Association conducted the election for the new working committee on November 1. Bhimsen Garg got elected as President, Suraj Agrawal as Vice President and Anand Jain as second Vice President. Rajendra Sharma has been appointed as Secretary.

    Rajesh Modi presided on this occasion. All the members of Vidarbha Dall Millers Association were prominently present during the elections. Social distancing and other norms issued by the District Administration were strictly followed.

    Newly elected Secretory, Rajendra Sharma compared the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks.

