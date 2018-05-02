Nagpur reports 279 fresh Covid-19 cases, recovery rate crosses 93%

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Monday registered fresh 279 novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases taking the cumulative number to 1,03,257.

Meanwhile, 10 people succumbed to the infection today taking the total of fatality to 3420. From the total deaths 2427 deaths from the city and 572 from rural and rest 421 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 3,729 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Also 470 persons became free of the infection in the day taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 96,108 (including 52,790 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 93.08%.