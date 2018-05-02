    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Mon, Nov 2nd, 2020

    Sameet Thakkar Rearrested Minutes After He Got Bail Over ‘Objectionable’ Posts on Thackerays

    Nagpur: Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, arrested last month for posting allegedly objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister-son Aaditya, was on Monday granted bail by a city court, but he was later arrested by the Mumbai police. Thakkar was granted bail by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) M V Bharade in a case registered against him by the Nagpur police over the offensive comments.

    A team from the VP Road police station in Mumbai was present in the court premises and it arrested Thakkar after securing permission from the judge in a separate case over the same comments. The offence against Thakkar in Nagpur was registered at the Sitabuldi police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by local Shiv Sena leader Nitin Tiwari.

    The court granted bail to Thakkar on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a cash security of Rs 10,000 and also imposed a slew of conditions. These included cooperating with the investigation agency and not to tamper with prosecution evidence. Thakkar, who has 59,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by some prominent government functionaries on the social media platform, was arrested from Rajkot on October 24 over his posts.

    He was in the Nagpur police custody till November 2.

