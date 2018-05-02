New Team of Cardio Thoracic Society ( CTS ) to be installed on Sunday

Nagpur: The new executive body of Cardio Thoracic Society (CTS) led by Dr S K Deshpande, Cardiac anaesthesiologist shall be installed on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 09:00 am at Hotel Centre Point, Nagpur.

Chief Guest Dr Muralidhar Kanchi, Director, Professor of Dept of Anaesthesiology; Narayana Rugnalaya Hospitals, Bangaluru and Dr C. S. Hiremath, Prof of Cardiac Surgery, Sree Satya Sai Institute of Medical sciences, Whitefield, Bangaluru as the guest of honour shall grace the occasion.

The Scientific programme includes Panel discussion and CME on Cardiothoracic Surgery, anaesthesia and perfusion related topics.

The executive team includes President Dr S K Deshpande, Hon secretary Dr Anurag Vidhale, Treasurer Mrs. Vijaya Lanje, Vice-President Dr Nikunj Pawar,Jt. Clinical secretary Dr Rupali Shendre, Executive members Dr Sandeep Khanzode, Dr Sameet Pathak, Dr Sachin Kuthe, Dr Swapnil Deshpande, Dr. Mangesh Choudhary, Dr Nimisha Mrunal, Dr Yogesh Zanwar, Prachi Sonwane, Santosh Mankar. Ex-officio : Dr Arvind Joshi & Dr Ritesh Borkar.