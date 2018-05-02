Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

New Team of Cardio Thoracic Society ( CTS ) to be installed on Sunday

Nagpur: The new executive body of Cardio Thoracic Society (CTS) led by Dr S K Deshpande, Cardiac anaesthesiologist shall be installed on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 09:00 am at Hotel Centre Point, Nagpur.

Chief Guest Dr Muralidhar Kanchi, Director, Professor of Dept of Anaesthesiology; Narayana Rugnalaya Hospitals, Bangaluru and Dr C. S. Hiremath, Prof of Cardiac Surgery, Sree Satya Sai Institute of Medical sciences, Whitefield, Bangaluru as the guest of honour shall grace the occasion.

The Scientific programme includes Panel discussion and CME on Cardiothoracic Surgery, anaesthesia and perfusion related topics.

The executive team includes President Dr S K Deshpande, Hon secretary Dr Anurag Vidhale, Treasurer Mrs. Vijaya Lanje, Vice-President Dr Nikunj Pawar,Jt. Clinical secretary Dr Rupali Shendre, Executive members Dr Sandeep Khanzode, Dr Sameet Pathak, Dr Sachin Kuthe, Dr Swapnil Deshpande, Dr. Mangesh Choudhary, Dr Nimisha Mrunal, Dr Yogesh Zanwar, Prachi Sonwane, Santosh Mankar. Ex-officio : Dr Arvind Joshi & Dr Ritesh Borkar.

Happening Nagpur
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
Wockhardt Nagpur organizes Beat the heat Season-4
Wockhardt Nagpur organizes Beat the heat Season-4
Nagpur Crime News
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Group of hooligans rob couple at knife point in Ambazari
Group of hooligans rob couple at knife point in Ambazari
Maharashtra News
महाराष्ट्र बजेट 2019: ‘मिशन इलेक्शन’आधी ओबीसी, धनगर, अल्पसंख्याकांना सरकारची भेट
महाराष्ट्र बजेट 2019: ‘मिशन इलेक्शन’आधी ओबीसी, धनगर, अल्पसंख्याकांना सरकारची भेट
महाराष्ट्र बजेट 2019: दिव्यांगांसाठी घरकुल योजना; 100 कोटींची तरतूद!
महाराष्ट्र बजेट 2019: दिव्यांगांसाठी घरकुल योजना; 100 कोटींची तरतूद!
Hindi News
बॉटनिकल गार्डन के पास युवक-युवती के पीछे चाकू लेकर दौड़ते रहे गुंडे
बॉटनिकल गार्डन के पास युवक-युवती के पीछे चाकू लेकर दौड़ते रहे गुंडे
वर्धा में 8 साल के बच्चे की बेरहमी से पिटाई
वर्धा में 8 साल के बच्चे की बेरहमी से पिटाई
Trending News
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Summer proves deadly for ‘aquatic ecosystem’ in Nagpur
Summer proves deadly for ‘aquatic ecosystem’ in Nagpur
Featured News
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
SC refuses to pass order on plea seeking security for docs
SC refuses to pass order on plea seeking security for docs
Trending In Nagpur
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
#MahaBudget2019 : महा अर्थसंकल्पातील महत्त्वाचे मुद्दे
#MahaBudget2019 : महा अर्थसंकल्पातील महत्त्वाचे मुद्दे
आर्थिक प्रगतीचा वेग कायम राखण्यात शासन यशस्वी – मुनगंटीवार
आर्थिक प्रगतीचा वेग कायम राखण्यात शासन यशस्वी – मुनगंटीवार
दिव्यांग बांधवांना मनपा देणार मोक्याच्या ठिकाणी व्यवसायासाठी स्टॉल्स
दिव्यांग बांधवांना मनपा देणार मोक्याच्या ठिकाणी व्यवसायासाठी स्टॉल्स
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
पर्यावरणप्रेमींनी पर्यावरण संवर्धनाची चळवळ उभारावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
पर्यावरणप्रेमींनी पर्यावरण संवर्धनाची चळवळ उभारावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
बॉटनिकल गार्डन के पास युवक-युवती के पीछे चाकू लेकर दौड़ते रहे गुंडे
बॉटनिकल गार्डन के पास युवक-युवती के पीछे चाकू लेकर दौड़ते रहे गुंडे
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students
New Team of Cardio Thoracic Society ( CTS ) to be installed on Sunday
New Team of Cardio Thoracic Society ( CTS ) to be installed on Sunday
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145