Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police

Nagpur: A journey to meet her daughter proved costly affair for an elderly woman, as she was relieved of purse containing gold and silver ornaments to the tune of Rs 35,000 on June 14, this year. The incident reported under Pratapnagar police station.

According to police, Mirabai Bholati Dhoke (76), Plot. No. 39, Vishwash Nagar, Nara Road Jaripatka on June 14, had boarded an auto for Khamla. Anticipating the rush, Mirabai kept her belongings inside her bag which included small purse containing gold and silver ornaments. However, when she got off the vehicle in Khamla to buy some veggies for her daughter, Mirabai was shocked to see bag’s chain open. And when she went through her stuff, she found purse carrying goods were missing. Following which Mirabai approached Pratapnagar police.

Cops have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 379 of the IPC and launched the manhunt.