Ramgarhia Forum felicitate meritorious students

Nagpur: Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum organized a program to felicitate meritorious students of the community for the academic year 2018-19.

Present on the dais were Forum’s President Balbir Singh Renu, Secretary Kashmir Singh Panesar, Treasurer Manohar Singh Nagi and Vice Presidents Balwinder Singh Saggu, Balvinder Singh Ply, Harjinder Singh Osan & Paramjit Singh Wade and Joint Secretary Gursharan Singh Sokhi.

16 students, 8 each from SSC and HSC from the region belonging to Ramgarhia Sikh community had attained 85 & above marks, wherein majority were girls numbering 12.

Meritorious students from SSC were Navjot Singh Ravinder Singh Maras (96.4%), Harnoor Singh Inderpal Singh Osan (94%), Jasmit Singh Paramjit Singh Kalsi (93.2%), Simran Kaur Rajesh Virdi (92.4%), Manmeet Kaur Gurmeet Singh Virdi (90.2%), Agamveer Singh Tejinder Singh Renu (90.2%), Arshdeep Kaur Ranjit Singh Jabbal (90.2%) and Sehaj Kaur Surinderpal Singh Osan (88%) were felicitated.

While meritorious students from HSC were Jasmeet Kaur Navtej Singh Panesar (94%), Jagjot Kaur Harvinder Singh Nanare (93.7%), Simrat Kaur Gurcharan Singh Khokkar (90%), Kulmeet Kaur Tarandeep Singh Kalsi (90%), Ujjwalpreet Kaur Karamjeet Singh Palahyia (87.38%), Jaspreet Kaur Sukhvinder Singh Sabarwal (87.07%), Harsheel Kaur Gurmeet Singh Padam (86.15%) and Gurpreet Kaur Nirmal Singh Dhillon (85.69%) were felicitated.

Apart from Ramgarhia Forum’s members, parents and family members of the meritorious students participated in large numbers.