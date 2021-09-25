Air India’s Nagpur booking office goes under hammer

Some big names participated in the online auction and the names of the buyers would be known soon

Nagpur: The process for auctioning the booking office building of the cash-trapped Air India at Civil Lines in Nagpur has been completed. Some big names have reportedly participated in the process of online auction, sources said.

The auction process which started from 2 pm on Thursday was completed on Friday at 2 pm. The names of the buyers would be known in a couple of days

It may be recalled that the national air carrier, running in losses in crores, had announced the sale of its properties located across India. Apart from booking office in Nagpur’s Civil Lines area, Air India has listed booking offices and staff quarters in Town Centre, Aurangabad, six units of CIDCO 2 BHK flats in Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Nashik, a residential plot with 14 flats in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai; and a 3BHK and two 2BHK flats in Gazdar Scheme, Santacruz, Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Air India had decided to sell its Nagpur office for Rs 37 crore. At that time, no purchaser had shown interest to buy the property at that cost during the auction. However, Some of the other properties were sold in the first phase itself of the online auction. The online auction on Thursday was the second auction to sell the Air India’s booking office in Nagpur. Sources said that in this online auction, many big names reportedly participated and the names of the successful bidders would be known in the next 2-3 days.

The process for online auction was done from Mumbai-based Air India’s office. The e-auction comes as a precursor to the disinvestment of the national air carrier. The divestment process is expected to be completed this year. The five units at the Asian Games Village Complex in Delhi are also up for sale.