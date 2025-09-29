New Nagpur Push Sends Hingna Land Rates Skyrocketing

Nagpur: After Wardha Road’s spectacular boom, Hingna has now emerged as the new hotspot in Nagpur’s real estate market. With the announcement of the ambitious New Nagpur project, land prices in the region have skyrocketed — rising from around ₹50 lakh per acre just a year ago to over ₹2 crore per acre today.

The convergence of the Samruddhi Mahamarg with Wardha Road has turned Hingna into a magnet for investors. Realtors are racing to secure plots, anticipating a surge in demand once the proposed International Business and Financial Centre (IBFC) comes up at Mouza Gothangaon and Mouza Lagaon. What was once barren farmland is now among the most sought-after locations in Vidarbha.

Speculators are already offering ₹1.75 crore per acre to farmers, but landowners remain firm. “We know how fast prices will rise. Why rush to sell now?” one farmer said, highlighting the locals’ strong bargaining stance.

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The ripple effect is spreading. Villages along the Samruddhi Expressway had already witnessed a land rush by developers. Now, with Hingna tehsil identified as the epicenter for upcoming mega projects, including the IBFC, the rally in land rates is set to intensify further.

At a recent public hearing by NMRDA, villagers demanded 12.5% developed land in return for acquisition, citing precedents from MIHAN and the Cargo Hub near Sonegaon Airport. Meanwhile, NMRDA is preparing to appoint consultants to accelerate land acquisition for two large-scale projects — the Central Business District and the second Outer Ring Road — both requiring extensive land banks.

With technology-driven industries expected to anchor future growth, Hingna now stands on the cusp of a transformation that could rival Wardha Road’s earlier real estate success story.