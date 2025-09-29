Nagpur Graduate Constituency Voter List Revision Kicks Off; Final Roll on Dec 30

Nagpur: The Election Commission of India has initiated the process of preparing a new voter list for the Nagpur Division Graduate Constituency, as the tenure of current member Abhijit Govindrao Panjari will conclude on December 6, 2026. Announcing this, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari informed the media that November 1, 2025 has been fixed as the qualifying date.

The Commission issued detailed instructions on September 12, 2025, outlining a step-by-step program for the preparation of the rolls.

Key Dates:

September 30, 2025 – Official Notification Issued

– Official Notification Issued October 15, 2025 – First Newspaper Publication

– First Newspaper Publication October 25, 2025 – Second Newspaper Publication

– Second Newspaper Publication November 6, 2025 – Draft Roll Preparation (manuscript & printing)

– Draft Roll Preparation (manuscript & printing) November 20, 2025 – Draft Voter List Publication

– Draft Voter List Publication November 25, 2025 – Last Date for Filing Claims & Objections

– Last Date for Filing Claims & Objections December 10–25, 2025 – Disposal of Claims/Objections & Supplementary List

– Disposal of Claims/Objections & Supplementary List December 30, 2025 – Final Voter List Publication

Important Guidelines for Applicants:

Online registration is available for the Graduate Constituency. Applicants must provide their own mobile number for OTP verification.

Bulk applications will not be accepted. However, family members’ applications may be submitted together with a consent certificate.

Applications submitted collectively by political parties or organizations will be rejected.

Officials in Charge:

Chief Electoral Registration Officer: Vijayalakshmi Bidari (Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur)

Vijayalakshmi Bidari (Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur) Assistant Officers: All District Collectors and Sub-Divisional Officers

Constituency Coverage:

The Graduate Constituency comprises six districts: Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.

Assistant Registration Officers: 43

43 Designated Officers: 256

Statistics from 2020:

Total Voters – 2,06,454 Male: 1,25,439 Female: 80,976 Others: 39

Polling Stations: 322

For more details and registration, citizens are advised to visit: ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in