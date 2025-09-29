DPS MIHAN Celebrates Garba Galore with Joy and Tradition

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN recently came alive with colour, rhythm, and festivity as it hosted Garba Galore, a two-day cultural celebration that united students, teachers, and families in the true spirit of Navratri.

On the first evening, students from Grades III to VI charmed the audience with their vibrant energy and innocence. Dressed in colourful traditional attire, they performed graceful Garba moves, filling the campus with cheer and enthusiasm. Their lively participation set a warm, joyous tone for the celebrations.

The second evening featured the senior students from Grades VII to XII, who brought elegance and flair to the event. With coordinated twirls, rhythmic steps, and dazzling costumes, they transformed the school grounds into a dazzling kaleidoscope of festive colours, showcasing the cultural richness of the Garba tradition.

Adding to the delight, teachers joined their students on the dance floor, creating memorable moments of togetherness. Their participation highlighted the spirit of inclusivity and strengthened the bond between educators and learners.

The festive evenings were further enhanced with delicious food, enjoyed thoroughly by the children. The blend of music, dance, and cuisine created an atmosphere of unity, joy, and cultural pride.

The Garba Galore celebration at DPS MIHAN was more than just a cultural program—it was a heartfelt expression of community spirit, tradition, and celebration, leaving lasting memories for all who attended.

