New Mpl Commissioner inspects all NMC departments

Nagpur: The newly appointed Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, undertook an extensive inspection of all the departments housed in the administrative building of the Municipal Corporation headquarters. The inspection took place on Wednesday morning, providing an opportunity for the Commissioner to interact with the officers and employees of the various departments and gain insight into their work.

Accompanying Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary during the inspection were Additional Commissioner Nirbhay Jain, Chief Engineer Rajeev Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Deputy Director of Town Planning Pramod Gawande, Executive Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Ajay Mankar, Kamlesh Chavan, Sunil Uike, Ravindra Bundhade, Ajay Dahake, Rajesh Dufare, Amol Chowrapgar, and other officials.

The Commissioner meticulously inspected the offices of all Deputy Commissioners, including the departments of General Administration, Accounts and Finance, Property Tax, Public Works, Town Planning, Health, Information and Technology, Projects, Fire, Education, Parks, and Public Health. Additionally, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary also visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Centre, which encompasses departments such as the Engineering Department and Water Supply Department.

During the inspection, the Commissioner was briefed about the comprehensive network of 3,600 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed throughout the city, which plays a crucial role in enhancing traffic management and crime control. Furthermore, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary familiarized himself with the central control room of the municipality, which oversees the operations of the aforementioned CCTV system.

Dr. Sheel Ghule, the General Manager of the E-Governors Department of Nagpur Smart City, was present during the inspection, providing valuable insights into the integration of technology and governance in the city’s operations.

The inspection conducted by Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary demonstrates his commitment to understanding the functioning of the various departments within Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This hands-on approach is expected to pave the way for effective decision-making and the implementation of initiatives aimed at improving the overall governance and services provided by the NMC.

