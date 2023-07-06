Video: SP Lohit Matani initiates various projects of social welfare for Bhandara cops, kin

Nagpur: Skill development programs for the wives of cops, settling disputes of retired police personnel, and providing counseling for young students to guide them through various entrance exams are some of the key initiatives conceptualized by Superintendent of Police (SP) Lohit Matani, who is known for his novel style of policing and reaching out to the masses.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bhandara Police, under the leadership of SP Lohit Matani, has been conducting various philanthropic works in the district.

Recently, Bhandara cops inaugurated a playground and library in the model village of ‘Dongargaon’, located in Tehsil Mohadi, Bhandara. These new facilities have been set up to improve the educational quality and skills of the village’s youth. This move is part of a larger initiative to help more people leave the path of ‘social evils’ and become active contributors to nation-building.

His philanthropic efforts in Nagpur were applauded by all. In Bhandara too, SP Matani’s efforts to engage with the women of the village and promote their safety and empowerment are particularly noteworthy.

