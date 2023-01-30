Haldi-Kumkum: Elite ladies of Nagpur wish each other jovial married lives!

Nagpur: With the arrival of New Year, women all around the country gear up to celebrate Haldi Kumkum, a ceremony which follows Makar Sankranti – the first festival to kick-start the year in January. To mark their jovial married lives and to pray for the long lives of their spouses; alluring women across the Second Capital of the State convened at Haldi Kumkum Ceremony organised by Sonali Arora, Rasika Francis and Rashmi Tripude at Hotel Tuli International Pool side, Sadar on Saturday.

Adhering to traditional rituals, Sonali Arora, Rasika Francis and Rashmi Tripude organised an all women’s meet in an atmosphere of merriment and fun. The stunning ladies dressed in traditional attire put Haldi-Kumkum on each other’s forehead and wished each other goodwill.

Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire, the hostess Sonali Arora, Rasika Francis and Rashmi Tripude, left onlookers gaping! They blended pieces of gold jewellery, makeup and hairs for an appealing outcome.

The event witnessed traditional ceremonies like Ukhane, distributed bangles, sweets, small novelties, flowers, betel leaves and nuts as well as coconuts on this occasion.

Manisha Lakudkar, Aarti Pandey, Himani Shekhar, Nikhita Rahangdale, Swati Pimpalkar, Nisha Jamkar, Vidya Katole, Sharda Deotale, Sanskriti Rokde, Geetanjali Buty, Tejal Khara, Harshi Kakar were prominently present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Haldi Kumkum gatherings are popularly entertained by Maharashtrian women after Makar Sankranti. Married women exchange Haldi (turmeric) and Kumkum (Vermilion powder), as a symbol of their married status. Married women invite friends, relatives and new acquaintances to celebrate this festival.

