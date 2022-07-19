New look: Nagpur’s Mayo Hospital to get complete facelift soon: Dean

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH, also known as Mayo Hospital) in Nagpur is going to get a complete facelift in a year to come, says its new Dean Dr Leena Abichandani.

Talking to media persons the other day, the Dean said that the hospital boasts of some of the heritage structures in Nagpur. Established back in 1905, the hospital is the most-crowded government tertiary care centre in Vidarbha and caters to patients not only from Vidarbha and Marathwada but also from neighbouring states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“The administrative block of the hospital will be ready in the next six months. We will shift the offices of Dean, Superintendent, class rooms and some wards in the new building. This will allow the renovation and reconstruction of the vintage buildings in the hospital campus,” said Dr Abichandani.

The new administrative building is a six-story structure. The civil work is almost completed and it will take around six months to complete the furnishing work. Several buildings, wards and offices in Mayo Hospital are more than 100-year-old now and they require complete renovation. Even the departments concerned have given alerts about some buildings.

The Dean said that her team is planning to bring several new projects and Central Government grants to the hospital. The aim is to benefit poor patients coming from the periphery. Several student-centric initiatives are also on the cards. Interestingly, Mayo is the only government hospital in Nagpur from where the Nagpur Metro is directly approachable. A metro station is right in front of the hospital and there is a direct approach corridor from the hospital to the station.

The Dean said that IGGMCH has started a new training programme in cochlear implant. “The ENT Department of our hospital was the first Cochlear Implant Centre in Vidarbha and we have enough expertise now. We will be training post-graduate students of other medical colleges in Vidarbha about cochlear implant, the tests and surgeries required for it,” she said.

Currently, PG students of the Lata Mangeshkar Hospital and NKP Salve Medical College have joined this programme. Soon, AIIMS Nagpur will be sending its PG students and faculties here.

